79-year-old man shot in attempted carjacking at Highland Park stoplight

A person was arrested in connection with the shooting near the crime scene in the neighborhood northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A 79-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot early Tuesday during a carjacking at a stoplight in Highland Park.

The victim was driving north on Figueroa Street at about midnight when he pulled up to a stoplight at Marmion Way. He was approached by a person with a gun who demanded the pickup.

The victim refused, and three shots were fired, police said. At least one round appeared to have shattered the pickup's windshield.

The victim drove away from the scene and called police. He was hospitalized in critical condition, according to City News Service.

The shooter was arrested near the scene.

