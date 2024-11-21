Highland Park residents rejoice newly installed speed humps

Highland Park residents successfully rallied for the installation of speed humps on their roads after a neighbor was killed in a hit-and-run crash last year.

Residents on Aldama Street are rejoicing after their efforts have come to fruition. Motorists traveling on Aldama Street will now have to mind speed humps on the road from York Boulevard to Avenue 54.

“I am so happy, I can really, really see a difference,” said Jorge Moran, who lives in Highland Park. “Now, nice time. Before, too much noise and motorcycle. Now, I am so happy they put stuff in there.”

Moran, along with his neighbors, have been demanding speed deterrents in their community after they say they’ve seen countless people drive recklessly on the road.

“We have 20 years living in this house and a lot of problems,” he said. “The car is so fast.”

The deadly hit-and-run crash that further pushed residents to champion for increased safety measures occurred last year on Aldama Street near Irvington Place. There, a woman was struck by a driver who was never caught.

A relative of the victim, who wished to stay anonymous, said she appreciates the city for installing the speed humps.