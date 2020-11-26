Hiker Becomes Stranded on Trail in Mecca, Requiring Rescue

A hiker suffered an unknown injury Thursday on a trail on the east end of Mecca, unable to walk farther and requiring firefighters to rescue him. The "hiker down" call was received about 1:20 p.m. in an area called Box Canyon, where the closest intersection is Box Canyon and Painted Canyon roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said several engine crews were sent to look for the victim, and a Cal Fire helicopter was additionally requested to help with the search.

It was unclear what type of injury the hiker suffered and whether he was with other parties in the canyon. The terrain features both flat desert scrub and numerous low-lying hills.