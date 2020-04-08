Hiker Finds Human Remains in Unincorporated Desert East of Indio

A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday into the discovery of human remains near the unincorporated community of Cactus City.

A hiker reported finding the remains about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday north of Interstate 10 at Frontage Road, about 16 miles east of Indio, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies at the scene determined the remains were those of a man, but no additional information was provided.

The sheriff's Central Homicide Unit responded and are investigating.

Anyone with information was urged to call Investigator Button at 760-393-3531 or 951-955-2777.

