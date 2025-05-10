Hiker suffers heat exhaustion in Hollywood Hills

As the May heatwave swept through Southern California Saturday, a hiker was rush to a hospital for possible heat exhaustion.

Paramedics rushed to help the man who was hiking in the Hollywood Hills, authorities said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 11:11 a.m. Saturday to 3824 Mount Lee Drive conducted a hoist operation to extraction the man from the location, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The patient was transported to a hospital via an LAFD helicopter.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No further information about his condition was immediately available.

The May heat wave will possibly set record highs in inland cities like Riverside and Burbank, NBC Los Angeles meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said Saturday, warning of a high heat-related risk.

"From Tujunga to Pasadena, just follow the 210 Freeway all the way down to Covina into Rancho Cucamonga, there is a high risk of heat-related illness because we're going to be seeing temperatures in the triple digits there," Mendiola said.

Heat-related illnesses include heat stroke, heat cramp, dehydration, fatigue and lightheadedness.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,'' the NWS advised. "Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.