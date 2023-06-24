Mount Baldy

Hikers find human remains in Mount Baldy

The body was taken to the coroner, where it’s expected to be identified next week

By Rudy Chinchilla

Crime scene tape

Hikers found human remains in a Mount Baldy wilderness area Saturday morning.

The hikers found the remains around 10 a.m. and contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Fontana station, the county coroner said in a press release.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details.

This article tagged under:

Mount BaldySan Bernardino County
