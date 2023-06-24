Hikers find human remains in Mount Baldy

Hikers found human remains in a Mount Baldy wilderness area Saturday morning.
The hikers found the remains around 10 a.m. and contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Fontana station, the county coroner said in a press release.
The body was taken to the coroner, where it’s expected to be identified next week.
Authorities did not immediately provide further details.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.