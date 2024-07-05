California Wildfires

Hills Fire prompts evacuation orders in Riverside County

Approximately 100 acres have burned and more than 20 homes have been evacuated.

By Missael Soto

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in 100-degree weather in Riverside County.

The Hills Fire has prompted authorities to evacuate 20 to 30 homes in the area.

The blaze was reported at 2:11 p.m. near Juniper Flats Road and Mapes Road.

The evacuation applies to homes North of Falcon View Lane, South of Juniper Flats Road, East pf Alicante Drive and West of Minton Road,

Approximately 100 acres have burned and counting.

California WildfiresRiverside County
