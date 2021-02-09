Hillsides Annual Gala Goes Virtual to Support Mental Health Services

Hillsides, a Los Angeles County nonprofit that provides mental health services to youth and families, is holding its first virtual gala on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. The Raising Hope gala is free to attend and will feature entertainment, a live auction, and programming that highlights various programs the organization provides to more than 17,000 clients annually throughout the county.

HIllsides' retiring President and CEO Joseph M. Costa was named Honorary Chair of the gala, a fitting tribute after leading the organization for more than 11 years.

"I am very excited to show our supporters what our gala committee has in store for this incredibly special and unique event," said Costa, who will retire from Hillsides in June.

"Although we would love nothing more than to come together with our incredible supporters at our usual in-person gathering at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, the pandemic had other plans for us. However, we’ve decided to use this setback as an opportunity to create an entirely new event that will contain many of the elements that our supporters look forward to and new elements that will make this a virtual event to remember."

Retired NBC4 meteorologist Fritz Coleman will emcee the gala and serve as auctioneer for the live auction, a role he has held for more than 25 years. The gala will also include a virtual after-show party with special performances.

The Hillsides Virtual Gala can be accessed here and participants may also register for the event via this link where they will receive event updates and gain access to the online silent auction prior to the event.

All proceeds from the event will support Hillsides’ five core programs: a residential treatment program for children in foster care; a program for youth transitioning from foster care; Hillsides Education Center, a nonpublic school for students with academic and/or behavioral issues; family resource centers offering mental health services; and a foster care and adoption program. For more information about Hillsides, visit www.hillsides.org.