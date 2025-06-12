Hispanic Federation launches LA office amid immigration raids, protests

The Hispanic Federation launched its Los Angeles office Wednesday to support immigrant rights groups like CHIRLA and CIELO, amid ongoing protests in the city.

At a press conference in downtown Los Angeles, the groups spoke about some of the fear and uncertainty in immigrant communities.

CHIRLA estimates that since Friday, there have been about 300 people detained; however, they said they can’t know for sure because they have not been able to speak to those people. CHIRLA added that they've made the estimates based on the calls they say they’ve gotten from family members.

The immigrant rights group told NBC4 that it's only been able to visit five people in federal detention.

"We can’t find many of the loved ones. We don’t know if they’re in Adelanto, are they in Santa Ana, are they in Desert View? we do know that some have already been sent to Texas, Lousiana as soon as possible," Angelica Salas with CHIRLA.

CIELO, which represents indigenous communities, says that dozens of the detained people speak an indigenous language as a first language, and they have concerns about whether or not those people are getting access to someone who they can communicate with fluently when it comes to their cases.

"I cannot imagine what my relatives are going through being monolingual in these spaces," said Odilia Romero with CIELO.

The Hispanic Federation also called for financial support. The federation said it's launching a $1 million fund nationwide to support immigrant groups on the ground and another fund called “Immigrants, we get the job done."

“We have to do more than be outraged, we have to invest," said Frankie Miranda, Hispanic Federation CEO.

