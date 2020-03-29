Dana Point Harbor

Historical Ship Used As Education Tool Sinking in Dana Point Harbor

By City News Service

A tall ship used as a classroom began sinking overnight in Dana Point Harbor, officials at the Ocean Institute said Sunday.

"We are very sad to announce that Pilgrim, our beloved vessel that has served as an inspiring real-world classroom to hundreds of thousands of students and visitors, keeled overnight in her slip on our dock, rendering her useful life over," according to the Ocean Institute's Instagram feed. "Our staff was informed this morning and we all feel like we lost a dear friend, as I am sure many of you do."

It was not clear what caused the ship to keel over. The vessel undergoes regular out-of-the water and underwater inspections, Ocean Institute officials said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Inglewood 1 hour ago

Inglewood Beauty Supply Sells Masks to Help Community Amid Pandemic

gas 3 hours ago

Southland Gas Prices At Lowest Amount Since December 2017

In 2016, the boat was taken out of water for survey and repairs and in October 2019, Ocean Institute began a fund to support the haul out and repair scheduled to take place in January 2020. That work was postponed until June due to overload at the yard.

The Ocean Institute is an ocean education organization, originally founded as the Orange County Marine Institute in 1977. It offers marine science and maritime history programs for K-12 students.

This article tagged under:

Dana Point HarborOrange County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us