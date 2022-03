A man crossing a street was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Baldwin Hills.

The victim, identified by the coroner's office as 32-year-old Joshua Brown, was struck by at least one car at about 1:30 a.m. at Crenshaw and Obama boulevards.

No arrests were reported early Friday.

Authorities did not have a detailed description of the car or cars that struck the victim. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.