Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Sought in Death of Man on Coachella Street

A man who was struck by two hit-and-run drivers Friday night in Coachella died at a hospital, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

The man in his 50s was struck at about 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Cairo streets. The victim was unresponsive when deputies arrived.

His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was struck by two separate vehicles moments apart, both of whom fled the scene without stopping,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Detailed descriptions of the vehicles that struck the victim were not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information was asked to call investigators at 760-863-8990.