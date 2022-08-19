Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years

The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers.

Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.

Andrade was thrown from the bike and hit a brick planter, police said. He died at a hospital.

How can you run someone over, and then leave his lifeless body there and keep going with your day? Jessica Andrade, nice of Elfego Andrade

Family members spent hours Thursday hoping security camera video of the tragedy from a nearby law firm and an account from a key witness would lead to an arrest. On Thursday afternoon, police said the driver of the pickup turned himself in to authorities.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

Family members and friends described Andrade as a kind, hard-working father of five and a loving grandfather to 16. Andrade's wife said they had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June and planned to retire soon, then move to Mexico.

A life-long dream shattered in an instant.

"If anybody has like a short video or a Ring camera in their house around the area where this man ran, please bring that video forward," niece Jessica Andrade said in an emotional plea. "How can you run someone over and then leave his lifeless body there and keep going with your day."

A witness later reported an F-250 missing a tire and traveling on a wheel rim. The witness followed the truck for four miles to Delphine Place and Jacaranda Place, where the driver ran from the pickup.

"Please turn yourself in," Jessica Andrade pleaded with the driver Thursday before the arrest was announced. "I think that's the best thing you can do for me and my family."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Fullerton Police Accident Investigator J. Manes at 714-738-6812or via email at joshua.manes@fullertonpd.org . Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website.