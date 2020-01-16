Hit-and-Run Crash in Long Beach Injures Woman

A woman in her 20s was hospitalized Wednesday with injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach.
Paramedics responded to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Third Street about 8:40 p.m., where they located the victim and took her to a hospital in unknown condition, according to Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department.
The woman suffered critical injuries. Police were looking for a dark blue or black Honda.
Details of what caused the crash were under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department, Crabtree said.
