Man With 1-Year-Old Son and Fiancée is Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver as He Crossed Baldwin Hills Street

Family members of Joshua Brown say he was leaving a 7-Eleven on La Cienega and Obama boulevards and was in a crosswalk when he was struck and killed by a hit–and-run driver.

His relatives are pleading for the driver or anyone who knows him to come forward.

"I know they know they killed him and if they could just come forward that would be the humane thing to do, to give our family closure," said Isiah Godwin, the victim’s cousin. "Why do you get to just murder someone and then go free?"

Godwin says his cousin, 32, didn’t deserve to have his life cut short.

"Josh was a good man, he was a good father, he was about to be a husband and he did everything right, he never hurt anyone in his entire life."

It was about 1:30 a.m. Brown was struck as he walked in the crosswalk. The driver kept going.

"I just asked that anyone please please, it’s just about accountability," he said. "You can’t just kill somebody and just go on about your day like nothing happened. Where’s the humanity in it."

Brown leaves behind a 1-year-old son, Ace, and a fiancée. They’d recently purchased a home together in Lancaster, and Brown had completed trucking school, ready to start a new career to support his family.

"You’ve taken all the years he was supposed to spend with us," Godwin said. "All the years he was supposed to spend with his wife and son. He was supposed to grow old."