Driver and passenger abandon SUV at scene of Pasadena hit-and-run crash that killed 2

A driver and passenger are sought in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday that killed two people in Pasadena.

The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. on Raymond Street where officers found the victims and a mangled Nissan hatchback that had been struck by a Lincoln Navigator. The SUV was traveling at high speed when it T-boned the Nissan, investigators said.

The Navigator was left at the location in a residential neighborhood. Authorities said they're searching for its driver and a passenger, who left the scene.

The victims were identified only as a man from Los Angeles and a woman from Altadena.

Police were searching the neighborhood Thursday for security camera video.