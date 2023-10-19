Pasadena

Driver and passenger abandon SUV at scene of Pasadena hit-and-run crash that killed 2

A Lincoln Navigator T-boned a Nissan hatchback in the deadly crash on Raymond Street.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver and passenger are sought in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday that killed two people in Pasadena.

The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. on Raymond Street where officers found the victims and a mangled Nissan hatchback that had been struck by a Lincoln Navigator. The SUV was traveling at high speed when it T-boned the Nissan, investigators said.

The Navigator was left at the location in a residential neighborhood. Authorities said they're searching for its driver and a passenger, who left the scene.

The victims were identified only as a man from Los Angeles and a woman from Altadena.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police were searching the neighborhood Thursday for security camera video.

This article tagged under:

Pasadena
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us