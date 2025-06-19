Hit-and-run driver charged in striking of ‘No Kings' protester in Riverside

A 58-year-old Riverside man accused of striking a woman with his vehicle during a protest has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, the District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Russell Alan Prentice allegedly drove an SUV into a group of protesters gathered for a 'No Kings' rally and injured a woman. The driver then fled the area.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Prentice is being charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of hit-and-run causing injury, as well as an allegation of causing great bodily injury to the victim, according to the DA.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suspect also had two prior strike offenses for convictions outside Riverside County.

Candase Amandalee Wenzel, 39, is also being charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

The defendants are expected to be arraigned on June 20 at the Hall of Justice in Riverside.