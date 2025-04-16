Hit-and-run driver sought after hitting 15-year-old boy on bike in South LA

A 15-year-old boy riding a bike was hospitalized after a driver crashed into him in South Los Angeles before fleeing the scene.

The April 7 crash occurred on the 2100 block of Nadeau Street at around 3:30 p.m. in the Florence-Graham area.

Video shows a black four-door 2025 BMW swerving right into the bicyclist as he rides on the sidewalk. He’s then knocked off the bike and onto the hood of the car.

The vehicle then fled eastbound on Nadeau Street.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Medical Center by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. His injuries were described and minor to moderate.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP South Los Angeles Area office at 424-551-4000. For after hours, contact the Los Angeles Communication Center at 323-259-3200