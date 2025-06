Authorities were searching for a driver Sunday who crashed into protesters in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. near 5th and Hill Street.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver of a red Toyota crashed into protesters and fled the scene.

At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story, check back for details.