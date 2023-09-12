Hit-and-run driver in Huntington Beach believed to be targeting cyclists

Police in Huntington beach say they're searching for a hit-and-run driver who might be intentionally targeting people on bikes.

Late Sunday night, a cyclist was hit and killed along Springdale Street and Heil Avenue.

Minutes before that crash, a man on a bicycle says a driver tried to side-swipe him near Edwards Street and Brad Avenue.

A few minutes after the deadly crash, a third cyclist says he was hit near Edwards Street and Warner.

He says he was shaken, but okay.

Those three incidents happened within a half-mile radius on streets with bike lanes, and all within a 45-minute window.

People living in the area worry the driver could strike again.

The car police are searching for in each of these cases is a black Toyota four-door sedan.

They say it will have major damage to the front bumper on the passenger side.