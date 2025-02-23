Hit-and-run driver kills possible teenager on bike in South LA

A bicyclist, who was possibly a teenager, was killed by a hit-and-run driver who remains on the loose, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday in South Los Angeles’ Green Meadows neighborhood, according to LAPD. Officers were called to the intersection of Century Boulevard and San Pedro Street, where the bicyclist was spotted on the ground.

Police said the victim died at the scene. Details about the victim, such as their name and exact age, were not disclosed.

A detailed description of the vehicle that killed the bicyclist was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD’s South Traffic Division at 323-421-2577.