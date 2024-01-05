malibu

Hit-and-run driver sought after causing multi-car crash in Malibu

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver suspected of being involved in a high-speed crash with three other vehicles in Malibu tonight fled the scene.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway near Big Rock Drive when a vehicle slammed into the others at a high rate of speed. Video from the scene showed the engine block from one of the vehicles was knocked out of the car and found on the opposite side of the roadway.

Authorities said the driver who allegedly caused the crash ran toward the nearby hillside.

Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station began combing the hillside for the driver and search and rescue teams were called in to assist with the search.

The crash backed up traffic on Pacific Coast Highway for until around 9:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Authorities believe the missing driver could be injured, given the severely damaged vehicles

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

malibuCrashhit-and-run
