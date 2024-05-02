Los Angeles

Hit-and-run driver sought after killing elderly woman in University Park

A second elderly woman was also hit by the driver and survived.

By Karla Rendon

The Los Angeles Police Department responds to a deadly hit-and-run in University Park on Thursday, May 2, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

Police in University Park are searching for the driver who struck two elderly women – killing one of them – and took off on Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the hit-and-run was reported at 1:18 p.m. on the 2600 block of Magnolia Avenue. There, a driver backing out of a private driveway hit two women and then fled the scene eastbound on 25th Street.

The woman who was killed in the crash was described as an 80-year-old woman who died at the scene. The surviving victim was described as a 90-year-old woman who remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

A detailed description of the car or driver in the hit-and-run was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesInvestigationLos Angeles Police Department
