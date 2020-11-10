Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Striking 62-Year-Old Pedestrian in Big Bear Lake

The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup-truck is wanted by authorities after a 62-year-old woman was struck and severely injured in Big Bear Lake on Nov. 6.

The crash occurred at about 8:55 p.m. in the area of Big Bear Boulevard and Bartlett Road where the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says the driver of a light-colored, newer model, crew-cab, Ford F-150 drove away without stopping to help after striking a 62-year-old Big Bear Lake resident.

The truck was last seen heading south on Bartlett Road toward the Village area of Big Bear Lake. The Sheriff's Department released surveillance camera video of the pickup truck hoping the public may be able to help lead them to the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run investigation is asked to call the Detective Bureau at the Sheriff's Big Bear Station at 909-866-0100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.