Hit-and-Run Driver Sought in Koreatown Crash that Left Man Hospitalized

Los Angeles traffic detectives were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously hurt a man Sunday in Koreatown.

The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. on Ardmore Avenue, LAPD West traffic detectives said.

According to police, a vehicle exiting westbound from a private parking lot on Ardmore Avenue north of Sixth Street hit a man in his 30s walking north on a sidewalk on Ardmore, police said.

The vehicle was described as a white four-door sedan, the LAPD said.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene westbound on Sixth. There was no available description of the driver.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the man to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the LAPD reported. His current condition was unknown.

A reward of up to $50,000 from the city fund is available to anyone who can provide information leading to the driver's identity, arrest and conviction or civil resolution, police said.

Anyone who has information on the hit-and-run driver was asked to call the LAPD's West Traffic Division at 213-473-0222. Tipsters can also call the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at 877-527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.