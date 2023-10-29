Hit-and-run driver sought in scooter rider's death in Hollywood

Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a man riding a scooter in Hollywood on Sunday.

The fatality was reported around 2:25 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Sierra Vista Avenue. There, a black sedan traveling north on Western Avenue struck the scooter rider in the roadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the man was ejected from the scooter onto the road. The black sedan took off northbound on Western Avenue, leaving the scene without helping the victim or calling authorities.

A second vehicle, a silver Lexus that was traveling south on Western, also struck the man. That driver stayed on the scene and alerted 911.

Paramedics rendered emergency aid on the man before they took him to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. LAPD did not release the name of the victim pending notification to his family.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact West Traffic detectives at 213-473-0234. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.