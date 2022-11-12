Hit-and-Run Pursuit Driver Holding CHP at Bay on 14 Freeway On-Ramp in Santa Clarita

The driver of a pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday night held California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita.

The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.

The CHP incident log indicates the man fled in the vehicle at 3:53 p.m., then got out and tried to run but returned to the vehicle and drove away.

Officers stopped the pickup on the Soledad Canyon on-ramp to the 14 Freeway, Figueroa said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Broadcast news video shot from overhead showed a CHP vehicle touching the rear of the white pickup stopped on the ramp.

“The suspect is not getting out of the vehicle,'' Figueroa said.

A CHP officer responded to the scene at 5:29 p.m. with less-lethal rounds.

Details on the hit-and-run crash were not available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 4:57 p.m. shutting down all northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road, noting that traffic was already backed up to Via Princessa.