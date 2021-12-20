First Alert Forecast

Here's What to Know About Holiday Week Storms in California

Driving in California for the holidays? Here's what to know about the West Coast storm outlook.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Holiday travelers are facing a stormy week in California.

Mountain snowfall and widespread rain are in this week's forecast as a parade of precipitation moves toward the state. Weather conditions could impact holiday travel later this week and into the weekend.

Here's the storm outlook. This article will be updated throughout the week.

Holiday Weather in Northern California

Snow and rain are expected in Northern California from Tuesday through Sunday afternoon. Part of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range will see 1 to 5 feet of snow, possibly up to 8 feet at higher elevations.

Communities at lower elevations also can expect significant snow, including over the 5 Freeway of Redding. Storms in that area earlier this month shut down the highway for nearly 24 hours.

Little break in snowfall is expected after Tuesday, and gusty winds will only make travel more difficult in the mountains.

Holiday Weather in Southern California

The wet weather pattern will affect Southern California by mid-week and bring rain and high-elevation snow through Thursday.

Unsettled and showery conditions continue through the weekend. Water vapor imagery over the Pacific shows an atmospheric river developing as moisture streams from an area east of Hawaii.

Atmospheric rivers are long plumes of moisture in the sky over the Pacific that have fueled some of the West Coasts most powerful storms.

"Starting on Wednesday, that's when we have the first of two storms moving into the picture," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "We don't really see the rain until Thursday morning, and then the potential sticks around throughout the day."

Widespread rain is possible Wednesday through Friday before another storm moves in during the holiday weekend.

"That one is going to be a colder one with less rain," De Leon said. "We're still several days away, and this storm system could take another route."

Snow levels will drop to from about 7,000 to 4,000 feet.

Dry conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday.

