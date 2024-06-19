Hollywood

Hollywood's iconic Arby's is hanging up its hat

The famous fast-food location on Sunset Boulevard has shut down after more than five decades.

By Helen Jeong

Anyone who’s driven through Hollywood along Sunset Boulevard may have seen the big brown cowboy hat that lures hungry drivers to stop by for a ‘delicious” roast beef sandwich. 

But the iconic Arby’s location in the heart of Tinseltown has closed after 55 years in business.

Instead of cars lining up at its drive-thru, the sign that bids farewell to Hollywood is now up next to the graffiti-tagged building.

It’s the end of an era for those who live and work near Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue, especially for Logan Winship, who grew up eating Arby’s sandwiches since he was 5 years old.

“I’m really sad about them taking down the hat,” Winship said. “I would always get the two-for-six meal. Now that they are taking it down, it just breaks my heart.”

The Arby’s corporation has removed the Hollywood franchise from its website.

The restaurant’s general manager had reportedly blamed rising food costs and the new law that requires fast-food chains with 60 or more locations to pay their works at least $20 an hour.

