Hollywood Burbank Airport Closes Terminal B Due to Coronavirus

With passenger traffic dropping dramatically due to the coronavirus, Hollywood Burbank Airport will close one of its terminals on Friday.

All operations in Terminal B will be temporarily shifted to Terminal A. That means all Alaska, Delta and United airlines flights, ticket counter and baggage services will move to Terminal A, along with all Transportation Security Administration security screenings.

Airlines normally located in Terminal A -- Southwest, American and JetBlue -- will continue operations as usual.

Signs will be posted around at Terminal B directing passengers to the new locations of their flights.