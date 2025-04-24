Hollywood businesses feel impact of lowering tourism amid trade tensions

A hot spot for tourists, places like Hollywood are now facing new challenges after tourism in California is seeing a significant drop in 2025.

In the last few months, business owners and vendors along Hollywood's Walk of Fame have noticed the slowing down of foot traffic in what would otherwise be a busy season for them.

"Before, during spring break, you couldn’t even walk through here. Like, at this time it would be packed," said Victor Franco. "Now it's definitely slowed down a lot."

Visit California reported a nearly 9% drop in international arrivals to California in February 2025 versus last February.

"My boss has been out here 26 years, he says it’s the slowest he’s ever seen," said Marty Minogue, an employee at One World Tours.

The reasons for the drop could vary, from money to wildfire concerns. But some business owners in Hollywood believe it could be due to international tensions.

"This is my personal opinion only, there’s kind of an undercurrent of people waiting to see what happens with the economy, with the geopolitical situation," said Minogue.

At least five vendors along Hollywood Boulevard tell NBCLA that concerns and anger over immigration detentions, tariffs and international conflicts are keeping foreign visitors away.

"It’s a dark period in the United States and I think people are feeling it, I think they’re feeling it around the world," said Franco.

Overseas visitors to the U.S., excluding Canada and Mexico, were down 12% this March compared to March of 2024, according to the International Trade Administration.

"I feel like the world is watching us right now and the result of that is this," said Marcus Dawson, a Hollywood vendor.

Canada, in particular, is causing concern for California tourism.

"Canadians, not seeing a lof of them and when they do come down here, they got friction, that got a little bit of conflicts," said Dawson.

Irked in part by tariffs and President Donald Trump's comments about making Canada the 51st U.S. state, some Canadians are calling for a boycott of the U.S.

"I haven’t seen as many Canadians, Australians, German," said Carlos Suarez, a vendor.

Visits from Canadians were down 12% in February from 2024, according to Visit California. Palm Springs in response, has deployed heart-shaped signs with the Canadian flag to spread goodwill to Canadian visitors.

Last week, Governor Newsom also announced a campaign to woo back Canadian visitors.

“Sure, you know who is trying to stir things up back in D.C., but don’t let that ruin your beach plans. California is the ultimate playground, over 2,000 miles from Washington and a world away in mindset," said the governor's ad in part.

Visit California plans to release its updated tourism forecast in early May. Vendors here are hopeful but not expecting any better news.