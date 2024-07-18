Hollywood crew workers ratify new 3-year contract with studios

Unionized film and TV crew members have ratified a new labor contract with Hollywood studios, officially averting what could have been another devastating entertainment industry work stoppage.

According to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union, which represents roughly 50,000 Hollywood crew workers, 85.9% of its members voted in favor of the Hollywood Basic Agreement, and 87.2% approved the accompanying Area Standards Agreement.

"Turnout was historically high, with strong majorities of members participating in both votes,'' according to an IATSE statement. "This represents only the second time in history that the Hollywood Basic and Area Standards agreements were negotiated and voted on concurrently. The Hollywood Basic Agreement is an umbrella contract covering roughly 45,000 behind-the-scenes film and television workers primarily located in Los Angeles, across IATSE's 13 West Coast Studio Locals. The Area Standards Agreement covers 23 local unions and approximately 25,000 film and television workers across the U.S., excluding Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Chicago.''

Workers represented by IATSE include hairstylists, camera operators, makeup artists, costume designers and other craft workers. The union's current contract with the studios was set to expire July 31.

"IATSE's rank-and-file members have spoken, and their will is clear,'' the union's international president, Matthew D. Loeb, said in a statement. "Between significant wage increases, several craft-specific adjustments, bolstered health/pension benefits with new funding mechanisms, improved safety provisions, critical protections preventing misuse of artificial intelligence from displacing IATSE members, and more -- the gains secured in these contracts mark a significant step forward for America's film and TV industry and its workers.

"This result shows our members agree, and now we must build on what these negotiations achieved,'' he said.

The pending end of the contract raised some fears in Hollywood about another possible strike, coming on the heels of last year's walkouts by the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America that brought production to a halt.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, issued a statement congratulating the union on the ratification vote.

"From the first day of negotiations, IATSE leadership demonstrated a clear commitment to a fair and collaborative process, which resulted in agreements that contain historic gains and protections, reflect the immense value that IATSE members bring to production, and ensure our industry will continue to deliver well-paid jobs and exciting content for years to come,'' according to the AMPTP.

The Teamsters union, which represents nearly 4,000 workers -- including drivers, mechanics and other tradespeople -- is still in negotiations with the studios.