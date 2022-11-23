Hollywood Hills

Man Injured in Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Robbery

Officers were told several people in ski masks entered the home and struck the victim with a handgun.

A man in his 20s was injured in a robbery Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills.
A man in his 20s was injured in a home invasion robbery Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills.

Police responded at about 3 a.m. to the 3000 block of Multiview Drive west of Bonnie Hill Drive. The victim told officers several people in ski masks entered the home, struck him with a handgun and stole several high-value items.

Detailed descriptions of the robbers were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Wednesday.

Details about the victim's injuries were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the home at the time.

