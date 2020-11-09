See the Panoramic View From the Hollywood Hills Parkland Donated by Alex Trebek

Answer: This beloved game show host donated more than 60 acres of land overlooking Los Angeles to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

Question: Who is Alex Trebek?

Located to the west of better-known and frequently crowded Runyon Canyon Park sits Trebek Open Space, part of ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s legacy in Los Angeles.

#RIPAlexTrebek: Thank you, #AlexTrebek, for the 62 acres you donated in the #HollywoodHills to the ⁦⁦@SantaMonicaMtns⁩ for parkland. The Trebek Open Space is just one more reason you won't ever be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/eZ7BbWMWD8 — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) November 9, 2020

Trebek, who died Sunday at age 80, donated the 60-plus-acre parcel of land to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority and Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy in the late 1990s. The green space has fire roads used as hiking trails and views of Hollywood and LA to the south.

Anyone looking for the Runyon Canyon Park on a map might be surprised to notice the area marked Trebek Open Space at 2500 Nichols Canyon Road in the Hollywood Hills. The 62 acres of parkland offer short hikes on the south side of the Hollywood Hills.

Bantam Trail can be accessed from Nichols Canyon Road north of Hollywood Boulevard. Astral Drive Trail connects Runyon Canyon Park and Trebek Open Space.

Trebek announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer. He died Sunday at his California home, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said.