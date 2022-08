An underground vault explosion was reported in the Hollywood Hills area Thursday.

The explosion happened around 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham near Forest Lawn Drive.

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately clear.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they treated five patients, two of which had minor injuries, and three were treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident happened close to the Universal Studios backlot.

