Vacant Hollywood house demolished after latest of several fires

A vacant two-story house that was damaged by several fires was demolished Thursday after firefighters responded to the latest fire at the property.

The fire was reported Thursday morning at 1744 North Wilton Place between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 84 minutes, the LAFD said.

No injuries were reported.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

The Department of Building and Safety red-tagged the house, deeming it unsafe to enter. The LAFD brought in heavy equipment, including a a CAT excavator, to tear down the building.