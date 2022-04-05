3 Arrested in Series of Follow Home Robberies in Hollywood and LA

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday of three men in connection with follow-home robberies dating back to January, in which the suspects allegedly robbed people at gunpoint of luxury watches, jewelry, phones and more.

The three men were identified as Matthew Adams, Eric Wilson and Jayon Sparks.

After follow-home robberies began in early 2021, the LAPD said it began dedicating resources to a newly created Follow Home Task Force.

Sparks and Wilson were arrested March 24 on suspicion of robbery and concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, respectively. After a warrant was served at their apartment in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, officers allege they found property from previous robberies.

Adams was arrested on suspicion of robbery March 31 during a traffic stop.

Here’s the series of follow home robberies

Jan. 7, 2022

A woman and man were followed into their parking garage from a high-end restaurant in the 8700 block of Melrose Ave in West Hollywood. When they got into the elevator, Adams allegedly ran inside before the doors closed with another unidentified person. The man pulled a gun while Adams allegedly stole their watch, wallet, and cellphone.

Jan. 7, 2022

In another robbery, a man was followed home from Hollywood to the 900 block of Tufts Ave in Burbank. He was getting out of his car when three men with guns robbed him.

Jan. 14, 2022

Two men visiting the Los Angeles area had just finished clubbing in the 700 block of North La Cienega Boulevard when they walked to their hotel. Police allege Adams and another person robbed the two men, stealing a high-end watch and other things before running away.

Jan. 10, 2022

Two men grabbing food after spending time at a nightclub in a hotel in the 6400 block of Selma Avenue in Hollywood were robbed. They left the club, and decided to get food in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. While waiting for their order, they parked at Detroit Street north of Sunset Boulevard. When one of the men was getting out of the car, police allege Adams and Sparks, accompanied by five others armed with handguns, approached the man. A watch, jewelry, cash and purse were stolen before they took off in three different cars.

March 20, 2022

Two UCLA students were robbed March 30 at 2:25 a.m. Police allege Adams and another person approached the two men armed with guns in the 500 block of Bentley Ave in West Los Angeles. One of the suspects hit a victim in the head with a gun before stealing two high-end watches and an iPhone, totaling $145,000 worth of stolen goods

Charges filed

Sparks was charged March 28 with two counts of robbery and one count of possession of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. His bail was set at $50,000.

Wilson was charged with one count of possession of a firearm, and has been released on bond.

Adams was charged April 4 with seven counts of robbery and two gun enhancements, and his bail was set at $450,000. He faces more than 20 years in state prison if convicted.

Anyone with videos, photos, or information on these robberies or other possible crimes is asked to contact Detective Delph and Detective Hammer at (213) 486-6840. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or send an email to RHDtipline@lapd.online.

People in two cars followed a car and robbed a man in LA. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.