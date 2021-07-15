Hollywood

Hollywood Museum To Reopen August 4 With ‘Back to the Future,' Other Exhibits

There will also be a Cat Woman exhibit, and displays in tribute to Marilyn Monroe, Harry Potter and modern superheroes.

By City News Service

The Hollywood Museum, home to thousands of props, costumes and set pieces from the worlds of movies, television and music, will reopen to the public on Aug. 4.

"We are so happy to be able to once again welcome our fans, post-pandemic, from the U.S. and all over the world back to The Hollywood Museum," said Donelle Dadigan, founder and president of the museum, which is housed in the Max Factor Building on Highland Avenue south of Hollywood Boulevard.

"We have been looking forward to this day! Our priority is the safety of our visitors and to ensure everyone has the best experience as they return to the museum."

As part of the reopening festivities on Aug. 4, Dadigan will present a $5,000 check to the Michael J. Fox Foundation on behalf of the museum and Bill and Patrick Shea, the father-son car-restoration team that has donated a series of props from the "Back to the Future" franchise to the museum. Fox is expected to accept the donation remotely.

The museum will reopen with a "Back to the Future" exhibition, along with a Cat Women Exhibit and displays in tribute of Marilyn Monroe, Harry Potter, the Pointer Sisters and modern super heroes.

