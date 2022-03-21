The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the city of Los Angeles have announced the planned street closures that will take effect around the Dolby Theatre the week leading up to the 94th Academy Awards.

Six Days Before the Academy Awards

Starting Monday, all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard will close from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue. In order "to accommodate the construction of press risers and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet," as stated by the Academy, this closure will last until 6 a.m. on March 30.

Also six days prior to the event, Hawthorne Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre will be closed starting at 10 p.m. until March 30 at 6 a.m.

This is in addition to the closure of the south sidewalk and balance of the north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange to Highland, which took effect March 20. Each allow for 8-foot pedestrian access until they are reopened Wednesday, March 30.

Closures also hit the south curb lane of Hawthorne Avenue and Hawthorne Alley behind the El Capitan Theatre on March 20.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be re-routing bus traffic.

Two Days Before the Academy Awards

Starting Friday, March 25, at 12:01 a.m. Hawthorne Avenue, from Highland to Orange, will close until 6 a.m. Monday, March 28.

One Day Before the Academy Awards

One day prior to the show, most roads surrounding Hollywood & Highland will be closed.

Shutting down at 6 a.m. on March 26 is Orchid Avenue, from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley, and Orange Drive from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.

At 12:01 a.m. on Saturday the north and south sidewalk of Hawthorne Avenue, from Highland to Orange, will close.

At 10 p.m. the north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in the same area will close. Pedestrians will be re-directed to the south sidewalk.

"MTA will begin re-routing bus traffic and subway trains will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 26, until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. on Monday, March 28," said the Academy.

The west sidewalk of Highland Avenue, from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard, will also close at 10 p.m.

Finally, Johnny Grant Way will close at 10 p.m. from Highland to Orchid.

All areas closed on March 26 will reopen at 6 a.m. March 28.

Day of the Academy Awards

The day of the Oscars involves the most closures.

These will take effect in waves on March 27 at 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Any additional closures "on streets that end at or intersect Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at the discretion of the LAPD and LADOT," said the Academy.

Hollywood Boulevard will not be accessible from its intersections at El Cerrito Place to Wilcox Avenue, nor will the remainder of Orange Drive, from Lanewood Drive to Franklin Avenue, or Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

Most sidewalks will also be closed, some with no pedestrian access.

The full map and list of closures can be found here for the day of and days leading up to the awards.