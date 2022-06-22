A Hollywood resident won the grand prize of $10,000 Wednesday in a 2021 National Park Foundation photo contest.

Karla Rivera's photo of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks competed against nearly 11,000 submissions.

Her photo showcases a rocky mountain peak piercing the peaceful, cloudy blue sky that overlooks the park.

“We go camping at least four times a year and have visited many national parks," Rivera wrote. "In part to disconnect from technology and the day-to-day activities that often stop us from spending quality time as a family, and in part to learn more about the beautiful places this country offers and to teach our son the beauty of the outdoors and the value of taking care of our resources.”

In addition to the cash prize, Rivera will take home Celestron and Hydro Flask outdoor gear, hotel vouchers and an annual National Parks pass, which will feature her winning photo.

The Share the Experience contest invites amateur photographers to submit photos from national parks and public lands across the U.S.

The foundation officially launched the 2022 contest and will accept entries through the end of December.

View the other winning photos here.