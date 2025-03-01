Hollywood

Hollywood road closures in effect for Oscars. What drivers will want to know

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The stars are getting ready for the glitz and glamour of the 2025 Oscars, which means LA drivers should be aware of road closures.

Award season comes with a slew of fabulous events, which means major streets in areas hosting award ceremonies are closed. In this case, some Hollywood streets are shut down now for the public in anticipation of the event at the Dolby Theatre.

The following closures are in effect:

  • Hollywood Boulevard – closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue now through Wednesday, March 5
  • Orchid Avenue – closed 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Johnny Grant Way through Monday, March 3
  • Orange Drive – closed from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard through Monday, March 3
Additional sidewalks will be closed at various hours.

Buses and subways will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station after the last train on Saturday through the first one scheduled after 6 a.m. Monday, March 3.

For a detailed look at the road and sidewalk closures, click here.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
