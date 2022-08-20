One Killed, One Injured in Hollywood Shooting

One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hollywood.

Police responded at about 2 p.m. to the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard. One man died at the scene and another was hospitalized.

Details about the wounded victim's condition were not immediately available.

Shots were fired during an argument, police said. Details about the dispute were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two people were detained in connection with the shootings, police said.

Traffic was backing up in the area due to the police investigation.