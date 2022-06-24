LAPD

Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man After Dispute in Hollywood

Mario David Ramirez was booked on a no-bail murder warrant, police said.

By City News Service

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday June 23, 2022 in Hollywood.
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly shooting another man to death in Hollywood earlier this week.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers learned that a man in his 30s was shot by another man during an argument, and the wounded man got into a vehicle and tried to drive away but crashed into several nearby parked cars, the LAPD reported.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

"West Bureau homicide detectives identified the suspect and a warrant was issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Mario David Ramirez, a resident of La Puente,'' the LAPD said in a statement.

On Thursday at about 8 p.m., LAPD Fugitive Task Force personnel arrested Ramirez in La Puente, and he was booked on a no-bail murder warrant, police said.

Detectives plan to present the case for filing consideration to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Monday.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call detectives at 213-382-9470 or 877-LAPD-247.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

