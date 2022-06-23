Hollywood

Gunman Sought After Dispute Leads to Deadly Hollywood Shooting

Shots were fired during an argument in the heart of Hollywood.

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Hollywood Wednesday night after a dispute with another man near a hotel.

Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to Selma and Argyle avenues south of the W Hollywood hotel. They were told a man had been shot during the argument.

Witnesses, some of whom ran for cover when they heard gunfire, said the victim then tried to drive away but crashed into several nearby parked cars.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooter drove away from the scene. A detailed description of the gunman was not available.

The killing was the third in Hollywood in a week, police said.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us