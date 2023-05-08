Hollywood Sightseeing Tour Van Collides With Cargo Van

At least five people suffered minor injuries Monday when a sightseeing tour van collided with a solar energy company cargo van in Hollywood.

The crash involving a Hollywood Bus Tours vehicle was reported at about 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue. Video showed the open-top tour van with front-end damage. The solar energy company cargo van sustained damage to its passenger side.

There were no reports of serious injuries. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the tour van at the time.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Hollywood Bus Tours offers several types of tours, including a celebrity homes tour and private tours.