Hollywood Street Closures Get Underway Ahead of Academy Awards Ceremony

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue as work slowly begins on the installation of bleachers and the red carpet for the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony.

The northernmost curb lane of Hollywood Boulevard, along with much of the north sidewalk, was closed Sunday in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex and Dolby Theatre and will remain blocked until Feb. 12. Tuesday night's full closure of Hollywood Boulevard will begin at 8 p.m., continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Hollywood Boulevard, with the exception of the north curb lane, will be open for the rest of the week, but it will be fully closed again at 3 a.m. Sunday and remain blocked until 6 a.m. Feb. 12.

Curb lanes of Orange Drive north of Hollywood Boulevard have already been closed, along with Orchid Alley, which runs behind the Hollywood & Highland complex.

More street and sidewalk closures will be implemented over the coming weeks in advance of the Feb. 9 Oscars.

At 10 p.m. Wednesday, the north curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and Orange will be closed and stay closed until 6 a.m. Feb. 12.

On Sunday, in addition to the full closure of Hollywood Boulevard, the following closures will take effect:

-- the south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access;

-- the north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the Dolby Theatre portal;

-- the north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access;

-- the pedestrian mid-block crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange; and

-- the south curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange.

A portion of Hawthorn Alley south of the El Capitan Theatre will also close Sunday, while the alley on the east side of the theater south of Hollywood Boulevard will close Monday.

On Feb. 7, two days before the show, Hawthorn Avenue will close between Highland and Orange, and it will remain closed until 6 a.m. Feb. 10.

On Feb. 8, the day before the show, a series of other closures will begin:

-- Orchid Street will close from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley.

-- Orange will close from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.

-- The north and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue will close from Highland to Orange.

-- The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close completely from Highland to Orange.

-- The west sidewalk of Highland will close from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard.

-- Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street will close. On Oscar Sunday, Feb. 9, the following restrictions will take effect:

-- The remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland will close.

-- Orange will close from Lanewood Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard.

-- The north and south sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to 300 feet east of Highland will close, with an 8-foot pedestrian access on the south side.

-- The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close directly in front of the north-south running Hawthorn Alley.

-- The east sidewalk and curb lane of Highland from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard will close, except for an 8-foot pedestrian access.

-- The west sidewalk of Highland between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards will close, along with the west curb of Highland from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard.

-- The north and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection will close.

-- Highland Avenue will close from Sunset to Franklin Avenue.

-- Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

-- Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.

-- McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.

-- Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

On Oscar Sunday, Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station. Regular service will resume at 6 a.m. Feb. 10.

Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed during

the street closures.