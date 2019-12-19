One in Custody After Chase Ends Near Hollywood & Highland Complex

A sedan being chased by police crashed Thursday night in Hollywood near the Hollywood & Highland complex, where at least one suspect was taken into custody and one was being sought.

The chase began about 7:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department, although it was unclear exactly where it started. Officers from the LAPD's Wilshire Division were following the vehicle when an assault on a police officer occurred, according to department spokesman Officer Mike Lopez.

Lopez was unable to immediately confirm if the alleged assault involved the suspect vehicle crashing into a police cruiser.

The vehicle was driven at high speed, at times in oncoming lanes, and came to a crashing halt in the area of Highland Avenue and Yucca Street.

At least one suspect ran into the Hollywood & Highland retail complex in the heart of the Hollywood tourist zone and was being sought by officers, including a K-9 unit, according to reports from the scene.

The LAPD confirmed that one suspect was in custody and another was outstanding, but two were in custody and one was at large.

The suspects were in a stolen Mercedes-Benz, the station reported. No officers were injured, Lopez said.

The scene around the tourist destination was unreal. Some said it was like something out of a movie.

Bryson Stephenson Sr., of San Diego, said officers briefly detained his 15-year-old son.

"He was basically crying, screaming at me," he said. "I ran up here from the room that we're staying in."

Bryan Jr. said police drew their weapons and told him repeatedly to get on the ground.

"I said I had nothing to do with it," he said. "Then they let me go."

Fans lining up for the opening night of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" said they were not able to leave or go to their cars. Street performers carried on as if nothing happened. Some wondered if the police activity was possibly studio related.

"A lot of policemen," said Jassim Alburak, of Louisiana. "Of course it seems like a movie."