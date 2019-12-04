Hollywood’s Ever Bar Has Aspen-Style Sips

What to Know 1800 Argyle Avenue

Through Dec. 31, 2019

Winter Getaway Cocktails are $18 each

Flying to Aspen from LAX?

Best settle in with some magazines and music, for jetting over to the storied Colorado hamlet will take just over 120 minutes.

And driving? Load up on the snacks, and find a friend to spend the night with in Utah, because you'll be on the road for 16 or 17 hours.

But sipping a cocktail that is reminiscent of the sort of libation you'd find at a cozy, Aspen-based lodge?

You can do that in Hollywood, at Ever Bar at The Kimpton Everly Hotel, through the end of December 2019.

For the chic hangout has taken on some of the vibes of a mountain-town getaway, at least via a month-long menu that is full of flavorful and fancy holiday drinks.

The most notable of the bunch? Well, name-wise, for sure, it is the Hans Gruber, an elegant egg nog concoction that is spiky as the iconic Alan Rickman character seen (and loved) in "Die Hard."

Other brrr-beautiful beverages on the limited-time line-up include the Winter Solstice (think Casa Noble Reposado Tequila, Pierre Ferand Dry Curacao, Chocolate Bitters and Flamed Lemon) and Boots with Fur (Laird's Apple Brandy is the vibe, plus Gran Classico, Lemon, Birch Bark Syrup, Black Walnut, Peychauds, Rosemary).

Each drink is $18 "unless noted."

Can you get to Aspen on eighteen bucks?

It's not a likely proposition.

But raising a Hans Gruber, in the heart of Hollywood, can be done. Throw on your snuggliest and chicest throw, the kind of wrap you'd wear around the stylish, peak-close town, and make for this CO-meets-CA pop-up now.