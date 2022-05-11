Home Invaders Tie Up Riverside Residents, Rob Them at Gunpoint

Three people were tied up and robbed at gunpoint in their own Riverside home on Tuesday night, according to Riverside Police.

The victims told police that three men broke into their home in the 14100 block of Ashton Lane in Riverside around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The men forced the three victims -- two adults and one child -- into a bathroom at gunpoint, victims told police, then bound them with duct tape while they ransacked the home.

The robbers demanded cash and took cell phones along with other items, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victims were ultimately able to free themselves, before running to a neighbor's house to call 911.

According to police, none of the victims were injured during the incident.

The suspects have not yet been found.