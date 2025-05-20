Homeless encampments' apparent theft of power sparks fire risk concerns

Several homeless encampments in South Los Angeles appear to be trying to connect cables together to take power from nearby utility poles, prompting concerns of potential fire risk.

Near Broadway and 39th Street, a cable from a parked trailer was seen connecting to a power pole. It appears some unhoused residents in the community may be taking power from light poles and videos of the acts have been posted to social media.

Video posted by Street People of Los Angeles recorded a similar occurrence happening in a different South LA encampment. Comments ranged from frustration, calls to report it to police and some making light of the situation.

NBC4 has reached out to the LA Bureau of Street Lighting for comment.