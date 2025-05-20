South Los Angeles

Homeless encampments' apparent theft of power sparks fire risk concerns

By Alex Rozier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several homeless encampments in South Los Angeles appear to be trying to connect cables together to take power from nearby utility poles, prompting concerns of potential fire risk.

Near Broadway and 39th Street, a cable from a parked trailer was seen connecting to a power pole. It appears some unhoused residents in the community may be taking power from light poles and videos of the acts have been posted to social media.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video posted by Street People of Los Angeles recorded a similar occurrence happening in a different South LA encampment. Comments ranged from frustration, calls to report it to police and some making light of the situation.

NBC4 has reached out to the LA Bureau of Street Lighting for comment.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

South Los AngelesSouth LAHomelessness
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us